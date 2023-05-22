MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An 18-year-old was charged with multiple counts of attempted-first degree murder following a shooting at an apartment complex.
On May 10, Memphis Police went to a scene on Ceylon Court at the Ridgeway Commons, regarding an aggravated assault.
A man found his stolen 2013 Infiniti in a rear parking lot of the apartment complex.
While waiting on a tow service, the man saw a 2010 Infiniti G37 back into a parking space next to him, causing a great amount of fear.
The man would later tell police, there were several men in the car, and they were all armed with handguns and rifles.
Gunfire was exchanged, before the group in the Infiniti G37 drove off, crashed into a wooded area, and fled the scene on foot, officials said.
When officers arrived, they saw the crashed and abandoned Infiniti, and a Glock 40-caliber handgun in the grass.
The handgun was modified with a glock switch converter, police said.
It would later be reported the crashed Infiniti was stolen from an April 26 incident, and the Glock was stolen on July 30, 2021.
One of the shooting victims was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
Additionally, two other victims were taken by private vehicle to St Francis hospital.
One of the suspects, Taylen Bynum, 18, was arrested and charged two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of employing firearm with intent to commit felony, two counts aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, theft of property $2,500-$10,000, and two counts of vandalism $2,500-$10,000.
Bynum told police that he was in the G37 Infiniti with friends, however would not give their identities out.
