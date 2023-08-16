Man arrested in shooting death of 3-year-old at Whitehaven apartment complex, officials say

WATCH: Man arrested in shooting death of 3-year-old Zoriana Walker, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 33-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in eastern Tennessee after the shooting death of a toddler in June, officials said.

Christopher Smith, of Memphis, was taken into custody as he was walking along a road in Tullahoma, Tenn., according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Christopher Smith

Officials said he was wanted for first-degree murder, criminal attempted first-degree murder and related firearms offenses. Officials were about to execute a warrant for his arrest Wednesday morning when he was spotted walking near a Tullahoma home, officials added.

Smith, 33, was involved in an argument at a Whitehaven apartment complex on West Winchester Place on the night of June 20, 2023, when he allegedly fired a shot that stuck a 3-year-old child, who later died, officials said.

Family identified the child as 3-year-old Zoriana Walker.

Zoriana Walker

Zoriana Walker, 3, died after being shot on June 20, 2023, according to her family. 

The following day, officials said, a warrant was issued for Smith's arrest.

He was taken into custody Wednesday morning without incident and booked into the Coffee County jail, officials said.

