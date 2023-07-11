Man arrested in shooting death of Memphis rapper Casino Jizzle, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 27-year-old man was arrested Monday in the shooting death of Memphis rapper Casino Jizzle.
Michael Clayton was charged with first-degree murder, Memphis Police said.
Casino Jizzle, whose real name was Robert Tunstall, was shot to death, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). He was 27.
On July 4 at approximately 6:30 p.m., police went to an address regarding a shooting call on Goldbrier Lane.
When officers arrived, they found Tunstall on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.
Tunstall was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police spoke to Tunstall's girlfriend, who said she was inside the home when she heard five to six gunshots and ran outside to see Tunstall on the ground.
While outside, the woman saw Clayton speed walking to a Dodge Charger with a handgun in his hand.
According to an affidavit, the woman asked Clayton why he shot Tunstall, which is when he responded, "I told him to stop playing with me," got into his car, and drove off.
Police said they had received information that Clayton was near 201 Poplar Avenue about 1 p.m. Monday. He was later arrested on Exchange Avenue, police said.
Casino Jizzle's website claims that the Memphis rapper was an independent artist and boasts almost 10 million streams on Apple Music and over 46 million views on his music videos.
The Memphis rapper had planned to release a new album on Friday, July 7.
