MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man has been arrested for allegedly firing shots at an off-duty officer when he was confronted for breaking into cars outside an East Memphis restaurant.
Chase Harris, 19, faces charges of theft of property $10,000-$60000, burglary of a motor vehicle, five counts of aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, records show.
RELATED: WARRANT ISSUED FOR MAN IN SHOOTING OUTSDIE HUEY'S RESTAURANT, POLICE SAY
Video surveillance outside Huey's restaurant, at 4872 Poplar on April 30, captured images of the man's clothing which matched what Harris was wearing when he was later treated for a gunshot wounds at a hospital, police said.
Harris was one of two people involved with the incident just after 7 p.m.
A man who identified himself as an off-duty police officer told the suspects he saw breaking into Dodge Charger to get on the ground.
The two alleged burglars instead fired shots at the man, who returned fire.
The two men got into a Lexus and sped away, firing shots back toward Huey's with customers inside, then fired more shots that hit a car driving away from the scene.
Harris suffered gunshot wounds on the left side of his body.
On May 1, investigators watched more video footage that showed Harris stealing the Lexus at 8000 Winchester Road from a woman pumping gas. Harris, in the video, was seen wearing the same clothes that linked him to the restaurant shooting.
After his arrest, MPD connected Harris to a string of other crimes.
Police said Harris also stole $3,300 worth of property from a car outside of a Waffle Cream store on South Cooper Street on April 3 and then, on the same day, stole $4,850 worth of property from a car at the Urban Outfitters on Central Avenue.
Later that month, on April 29, officers said Harris was captured on video stealing a 2022 Lexus ES350 from a gas pump at a Circle K. on Winchester Road, the same car police said he used to break into cars outside of Huey's.
The 19-year-old was charged with theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000, five counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and two counts of burglary to a vehicle.
His bond was set at $55,000.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- TN Senator takes aim at campsite along highway interchange
- 'They took my heart': Mom speaks after son shot, killed while pumping gas before church
- MSCS looking into pros and cons of using pepper spray on students
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives