MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man allegedly neglected to take care of several dogs while their owner, he said, was in prison.
Justin Shelton, 32. was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals on June 8, police said.
A Memphis Animal Control employee checked on a house on Holt Drive after receiving a letter from Code Enforcement advising that several dogs at that location appeared to be malnourished.
The employee contacted Memphis Police after seeing five puppies and two adult dogs malnourished and near death.
They were chained up inside a cage on the property and near death, the report said.
Another Animal Control worker rushed the animals to a veterinarian hospital for care.
Officers took Shelton to investigators.
He admitted to them that he was responsible for the dogs, police said, while the owner was in prison for six months.
He was moved to jail at 201 Poplar. No bond information was available.
