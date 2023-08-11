MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was arrested in connection with three others for allegedly firing guns outside a convenience store.
Tyreone Flemmons, 18, was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, vandalism $1000-$2,500 and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Six people interviewed by police were at a Tiger Mart convenience store on Jackson Avenue close to the interstate after midnight on July 11.
Two of them said that, after two black cars pulled up near them at the pump, four people waved and fired gunshots, police said.
One of the two witnesses, a woman, was struck in the hand by a shot and later went to the hospital.
Her acquaintance, who was standing outside the car, ran inside the building for cover.
Another person was inside near the cash register when he saw several people through the window firing at a passing car driving along Bellevue Road, police said.
One person's traveling eastbound on Jackson approaching the store reported to police that his truck was struck by bullets.
Store video surveillance captured photos of the men shooting weapons, and a news release received tips from the public.
Police investigators said they identified Lawrence Kelly, Justin Blue, Donnell Boyd and Flemmons, whose bail was set at $10,000.
