MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man who was caught with 12 kilos of methamphetamine at the Memphis International Airport will now spend the next 11 years of his life behind bars, according to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ).
The DOJ said that 45-year-old Michael Jefferson was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Jefferson was arrested on March 26, 2022 after a routine drug search at the airport led a drug dog to hit on luggage belonging to the Memphis man, the DOJ said.
When agents opened that luggage up, over 26 pounds of meth were inside, according to the DOJ.
Jefferson pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute