MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was lured into an University of Memphis dorm room, only to find himself face-to-face with armed robbers, according to school officials.
UofM students on Saturday reacted to receiving an email alert Friday night warning of the incident.
The alert said that it happened about 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at the school's Rawls Hall building. "A non-student" told the University of Memphis Police Services that he was allowed into the building by a woman who took him into an unoccupied room.
There, school officials said, the woman let in three armed men into the room.
The men assaulted and robbed him, officials said.
Officials said that he was taken to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries.
“It was scary,” one student told FOX13. “I got that email really late last night and I knew some people who stayed in Rawls and it was just really frightening.”
Another student also shared her safety concerns: “Yeah, it does kind of affect the way we view safety on campus because who would think that would happen at a dorm.”
Former UofM student Ricky Hutchens recalled his time at the school.
“I’m really not surprised to be honest with you,” he said. “I did go to school here about 10 years ago and it was much worse.”
FOX13 learned this was the second robbery reported on the main campus in two weeks.
On July 20, campus police reported a robbery on the 300 block of Fogleman Drive, where a student was forced to hand over personal belongings at gunpoint.
UofM police records also show four burglaries happened on the main campus in the past two months.
The victim of Friday's alleged assault and robbery has been treated for his injuries.
It’s unclear whether the woman who let him into the dorm is a student.
Meanwhile, Hutchens shared a word of wisdom with current students.
“Stay in groups," he said. "You shouldn’t have to do that, but no one else is going to look out for you, but that’s your best bet. Stay in pairs and stay on alert."
Anyone with information about the assault and robbery is asked to call UofM Police Services at 901-678-4357.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Family speaks out in shooting deaths of 2 teens in Southeast Memphis
- Roxie's Grocery store honored by Shelby County commissioners after more than 35 years in business
- Husband of missing Cordova woman pleads guilty to murder 4 years later
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives