MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A video FOX13 obtained shows a Memphis Police officer getting assaulted in Downtown Memphis.
It happened Sunday, on August 13 at Fourth and Gayoso near Peabody Place around 12:30 a.m. In the video, you can see a group of men surrounding the officer.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), they went to a call where they saw people gathering in cars.
As officers were trying to disperse the crowd at the location, a MPD supervisor was assaulted by an unknown male and sustained minor injures.
This happened hours before eight people were shot near B.B. King and Peabody Place.
Chief CJ Davis also released a statement about law enforcement presence in the Downtown Memphis area going forward:
There will continue to be a heightened law enforcement presence in the downtown area to curtail theses senseless acts of violence. It is our commitment to bring bad actors to justice to maintain a safe environment in the downtown area for all
There is no suspect information at this time, MPD said.
