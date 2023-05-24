MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is looking for a man who robbed a man in Midtown at gun point.
According to MPD, the man was approached by a man with a gun who demanded them to give him money near Young Avenue.
The man refused, according to MPD, and the man attacked the man before taking his wallet and running away.
Anyone who has information on who the suspect might be should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH with any tips.
