MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is behind bars for trying to carjack someone in Orange Mound, according to Memphis Police.
On June 5, a man and a woman were sitting inside a parked 2022 Toyota Camry on Park Avenue.
An armed man, later identified as, Eric Facison, walked up to the car, pulled out a handgun, and said "Get out of my car", court records showed.
The driver put the car in reverse, and drove off to find a police officer a block away, to make a report.
Both the victim and the officer went back to the Park Avenue location, to find Facison walking away, police said.
Eric Facison was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted carjacking, theft of property $1,000-$2,500, and possession of firearm during commission of a dangerous felony.
The handgun would later come back as stolen from a December 7, 2021 incident.
Facison has a scheduled court date on June 6.
