...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of West Tennessee, including the following
counties, Fayette and Shelby.
* WHEN...Until 530 PM CDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 239 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, Olive Branch, Millington,
Cordova, Meeman Shelby Forest State Park, Memphis, Lakeland,
Arlington, Ellendale, Eads, Southeast Memphis, Frayser,
Midtown Memphis, Macon, Oakland, Piperton, Rossville and
Moscow.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern
Crittenden and central Shelby Counties through 330 PM CDT...
At 305 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Frayser, or 8 miles south of Meeman Shelby Forest State Park, moving
east at 10 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Bartlett, Marion, Millington, Meeman Shelby Forest State Park,
Cordova, Memphis, Sunset, Jericho, Ellendale, Downtown Memphis,
Frayser, Midtown Memphis, Mound City, Griffin Corner, Gammon,
Woodstock, St Clair, Harvard, Locke and Elmore Park.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH