Police car lights generic

BYHALIA, Miss. - The Marshall County Sheriffs (MCS) are active in a Byhalia neighborhood after a man barricaded himself inside of a Byhalia home, the MCS office said.

The man is accused for shooting a woman to death and running over her body with a car. 

According to the sheriff's office, the barricade situation has been happening for about two hours.

FOX13 is on the way to scene to gather more information. 

This is an ongoing investigation.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News