TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. - Three weeks after being released from jail and given a four-year probation sentence for burglary, a man returned to the Tunica County Sheriff's Office, TCSO said.
But, the sheriff's office said he wasn't there on any business related to his probation.
Instead, he broke into several vehicles outside of the sheriff's office, including deputies patrol cars, according to TCSO.
Officials said that 26-year-old Cordearld Gordon of Tunica was found guilty on three charges of burglary to businesses on August 21. He was given a sentence of four years probation on that day and released from custody that day, according to the sheriff's office.
However, just after 1 a.m. on Friday, September 8, Gordon returned to the sheriff's office on Old Mhoon Landing Road and broke into numerous cars on the property, including patrol vehicles, the sheriff's office said.
Officials said he then went to a nearby used car dealership and burglarized those cars, even stealing one vehicle right off the property.
The sheriff's office said Gordon drove that stolen car to Hamilton, Alabama and tried to sell it but was arrested by police in Alabama.
Gordon has now been charged with two counts of burglary to a vehicle, one count of trespassing, one count of taking a motor vehicle and one count of burglary to a business.
