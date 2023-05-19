MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A carjacking was caught on camera at a Memphis apartment complex, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
It happened Wednesday, May 17, around 9 p.m. at the Cedar Creek Apartments, MPD said.
Police said a man was sitting in his black Toyota Camry when another dark-colored car pulled up beside him.
The driver of that car pretended to enter a gate code when another man jumped out of the backseat holding a gun, according to police.
Video shows that man walk up to the other man's car, pointing a gun at the driver's window. The gunman then opens the driver's door, reaches in the car and the driver gets out with his hands up.
The gunman and another man then get into the Camry and both cars take off, leaving the carjacking victim stranded.
If you have any idea who these carjacking suspects are, Memphis Police urged you to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or the Violent Crimes Unit at 901-636-1920.
Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.
