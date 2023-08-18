MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was caught on camera running down Oaklawn Street in broad daylight firing a rifle at a U-Haul.
The shots were fired around 7:30 p.m. on August 10, 2023, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said people were driving down Oaklawn Street in a U-Haul when a man in all black clothes, armed with a rifle, ran after them and fired multiple shots.
As the U-Haul sped off, they again encountered gunfire when another man down the road began shooting at them, police said.
One of those bullets broke the windshield of the U-Haul, causing the glass to shatter and injuring one of the people inside, police said.
MPD said that another car in the area was hit by the gunfire as well.
Police are looking for three people in connection to the shooting.
If you know who any of those men are, police urge you to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274.
Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.
