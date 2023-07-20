MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is behind bars for making unwanted sexual comments and stealing over $600 from a woman's wallet, according to Memphis Police.
On June 17, a woman was downtown at the Peabody Hotel celebrating her birthday with friends when she met an unknown man, Alaric Wilkins.
After leaving the hotel, the group, accompanied by Wilkins, went to Beale Street, police said.
Police also said that once on Beale Street, Wilkins disappeared but would later show up, offering the woman a ride.
According to an affidavit, during the drive Wilkins made unwanted sexual comments, rubbing her thigh halfway up.
According to MPD, the woman got home and the next day noticed $650 was missing.
After checking surveillance footage, the man was seen picking up her wallet, taking the money out, and dropping the wallet, police said.
Alaric Wilkins was arrested and charged with theft of property $1,000 or less and sexual battery.
