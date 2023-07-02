Kevin Rose

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An attempted robbery with an airsoft pistol leaves a 21-year-old man behind bars, according to Memphis Police.

On July 1 at approximately 12:35 p.m., police went to the scene of a robbery call at a McDonald's on Getwell Road.

When officers arrived, the victim told police that a man, later identified as Kevin Rose, pointed a gun at him and demanded his wallet.

According to an affidavit, when the victim said he did not have his wallet, Rose struck him on the forehead with the gun several times before running away on foot.

Surveillance footage captured the incident, and police were able to find Rose near New Willow Road and Getwell Road, which is when he ran away on foot.

Rose was taken into custody after a brief foot chase and was found to be in possession of a P226 airsoft pistol, police said.

The victim was left with a contusion and an abrasion as a result of the incident, court records showed.

Kevin Rose was arrested and charged with attempted aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, evading arrest.

Rose has a scheduled court date on July 3.

