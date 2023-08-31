MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is facing charges after he carjacked a man, robbed a business, and led police on a chase, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
According to MPD, officers went to a carjacking at the Minute Mart on South Third Street early Thursday morning.
A man told officers that he was walking to his car when he saw another car pull into the parking lot.
One man, who was later identified as Davonte Vortis, got out of the car with a gun and demanded the man's keys.
Vortis left with the man's car, police said.
A few moments later, officers went to a business robbery in the same area of the carjacking. They were told that a man wearing a pink hoodie and black shorts entered the business with a gun, MPD said.
He then jumped over the counter and demanded money from the register.
Officers were also told that the suspect left in a Toyota Aavlon.
When the information was broadcasted about the carjacking from earlier, officers realized that the carjacked vehicle was the same one used in the robbery, police said.
Memphis Police searched the area and found the car near South Third and I55.
Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the car drove off.
Officers chased the car until it stopped near Kansas Street and East Belz Boulevard.
Vortis was taken into custody without incidient.
Davonte Vortis, 25, was charged with Aggravated Robbery, Carjacking, Intentionally Evading arrest in an Automobile, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.
