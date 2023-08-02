MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) have identified Joel Bowman as the man who attempted to enter a Memphis Jewish school with a gun.

3:18 FOX13 Investigates: Father of man accused of firing shots at Memphis Jewish school killed by MPD in 2003 Sources have confirmed to FOX13 the identify of the man who police said was shot after he tried to force his way inside of Margolin Hebrew Academy/Feinstone Yeshiva of the South on White Station Road Monday afternoon.

On August 2, warrants were secured and Bowman was charged in the ongoing shooting investigation, TBI said.

Bowman was charged with one count each of carrying weapons on school property, reckless endangerment, criminal attempted second-degree murder, possessing a firearm during the commission and assault against a first responder, according to TBI.

According to an affidavit, Bowman tried to get in to the school building, armed with a gun in one hand. He then walked around the exterior of the building and interacted with a contract worker before firing two shots that missed him.

Bowman then fired a shot in the school parking lot, then a fourth one from inside a Dodge Ram truck he drove away in, the report reads.

A search by authorities across Shelby County located Bowman in the area around McCrory Avenue.

Two officers found his truck parked in front of a residence. They instructed him to get out of the truck.

He got out and with the gun in one hand and lifted both hands before aiming the weapon at an officer, who fired his, striking Bowman, police said.

Bowman was sent to Regional One Hospital.