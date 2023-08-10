MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An 11-year-old girl was seriously injured after a shooting in Hickory Hill, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Now, a man is charged with being responsible for the injury.
The incident occurred when one of two shots aimed at dogs instead hit the girl, police said.
Kenneth Mosely, 52, was charged with reckless endangerment.
At around 4:37 p.m. on Aug. 9, officers responded to a shooting call at 3305 S. Mendenhall Road.
A girl was struck in the chest by a gunshot. She was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition.
A woman at the scene said Mosley was fighting off family-owned dogs when he fired two shots at them, police said.
One of the bullets penetrated a window and struck the girl, police said.
Police found a gun on Mosely and he was arrested, according to a court document.
No bond information was made available.
