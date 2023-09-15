MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A deadly crash happened in the beginning of the year and a man is being charged for it, records showed.
On January 21, a fatal crash happened at the intersection of American Way and Democrat Road.
Eric Brooks was driving his Chevrolet Malibu eastbound on American Way and disregarded the red light at Democrat Road, records showed.
Brooks then hit a Ford Fiesta being driven by a man. Court records showed that the man died on the scene.
Brooks was sent to the hospital in non-critical condition. He also had no insurance, records showed.
Later, testing showed that Brooks did consume alcohol that day as well.
Evidence showed that the Malibu was going 76 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone
Multiple witnesses gave statements saying that Brooks did not stop at the red light saying he did not stop at the light and speeding.
He was charged with vehicular homicide, violation of financial law, driving under the influence, and disregarding the red light.
