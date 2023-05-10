MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is facing charges after carjacking one man, robbing another, and evading his arrest, according to court documents.
One man told police that his Chrysler 300 with Arkansas tags was stolen near a local hospital on Humphreys Drive on May 7, documents show.
On May 9, documents show that another man told police he was robbed at Superlo Foods on Perkins Rd.
He said that the suspect, later identified as Dallas Taylor, came up to him in the parking lot while holding a black gun. Taylor took a receipt from the man and walked away. Taylor then turned back around demanded money from the man while holding a gun to his chest, documents show.
The man gave Taylor his wallet that had money in it after Taylor pat him down and searched him. Court documents said that the man told police that Taylor was in a black Chrysler 300 with dark tint and an Arkansas license plate.
Later that day, an officer was in the area of Kirby and Split Oak Drive when he saw a Black Chrysler 300 with Arkansas tags that matched the same description of that car that was used in the robbery, and the car that was stolen on May 7.
Officers pursued the car going north on Kirby until the car turned West onto TN 385. Officers then continued to pursue the car west bound in high speed until the car crashed into another civilian's car where TN 385 and I-240 merge, court documents show.
According to court documents, officers saw two men in all black clothing get out of the Chrysler 300 and run away going north through a neighborhood's backyards.
The two men were taken into custody without incident after a short foot chase, documents show.
Dallas Taylor and a child were taken in for further investigation after Taylor could not provide proof of owning the car.
Taylor admitted to driving the stolen Chrysler 300 and also running from the police, documents show.
The man that was involved in the robbery at SuperLo Foods came into the police station and positively identified Dallas Taylor as the person who robbed him, court documents show.
Taylor is being charged with intentionally evading his arrest in a car, violation of financial law, reckless driving, aggravated robbery, theft of property, evading arrest, and control to delinquency of a child.
He is set to appear in court on June 10.
