MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The man who was involved in the shootout with Memphis Police has been identified, according to the Memphis Police Department.
The shootout happened between Memphis Police and the suspect, Jairo Ponce,29, after he carjacked two victims, police said.
Around 2:44 p.m. on Tuesday, MPD went to a robbery of a person near 700 Easter Drive.
They were told that while the victims were doing yard work when they saw a male at their car with two weapons.
Ponce got into the car and when the victims approached the car, Ponce pointed the guns at them and demanded they get away from him and their car.
Ponce left in their car and west on Tutwiler Avenue, police said.
Officers were told that Ponce and the car that he stole were still in the area where the carjacking took place.
Officers later found the stolen car and followed Ponce.
When Ponce saw that he was being followed by police, he got out of the stolen car near Eastern Drive and fired shots at an officer, police said.
The officer returned shots back, police said, hitting Ponce once.
Responding officers performed medical aid and then took Ponce into custody where he was later then sent to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition, police said.
He was charged with Aggravated Robbery, Carjacking, Aggravated Assault on a First Responder (x2), Employment of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, and Evading Arrest in Auto.
