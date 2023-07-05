MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is facing charges after he allegedly stole $25k worth of fireworks, according to court documents.
On July 4, the Memphis Police Department went to a prowler call at The M Smoke and Sip on Jackson Avenue after a security guard called them.
The security guard said that he saw the suspects in a black Dodge Ram, a white Dodge Charger, and a gray Dodge charger breaking into the business, court documents showed.
When officers arrived, the suspects started to run to get back into their cars.
One officer saw a man running, and after a short foot-chase, he was placed into custody, court documents showed.
The man was identified as Robert Doyle.
Doyle later told officers "I was trying to help them, and I can give you their names."
Officers saw the business's front two windows broken out and a metal gate pushed in and damage.
They also found that a metal fence was broken down and a rear door open. Bolt cutters and a crowbar was found as well, court documents showed.
The business owner said that several boxes of fireworks valued at $25,000 were stolen from the business.
Doyle was charged with burglary of building, evading arrest, and theft of property.
He is set to appear in court on July 6.
