MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man allegedly responsible for a drive-by shooting at a home is in jail.
Darius Williams, 32, faces charges of first-degree murder, six counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, employment of a firearm to commit felony and a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
A call was made to Memphis Police after 7:30 p.m. on Griggs Avenue, near Chelsea Avenue, on Oct. 29, 2022.
Four people were in the front yard of the residence when Williams drove by in a car firing shots, police said.
Inside the home were two people. One was struck in her back with a bullet and went to a hospital later for care.
A month later police investigators interviewed a witness at the scene, who identified Williams in a police photo lineup.
The witness told police that Williams was aquaintances with a person inside the home at the time of the shooting.
Records show prior convictions for Williams that include multiple charges of theft of property, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.
Williams' bond was set at $750,000.
