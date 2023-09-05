MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 22-year-old man was arrested Monday in the death of his girlfriend's son, records show.
Anthony Andrews was charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect, records show.
Court documents say that officers and firefighters responded just before 6 a.m. Tuesday to an "unresponsive" 2-year-old boy on Margot Street in Memphis. The child was not breathing, bleeding from the mouth and had bruises to his abdomen, sides and back, in addition to a "long bruise" from the forehead to the lower jaw on the right side of his face, records show.
The boy was rushed to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, records show.
In the court documents, the child's mother told investigator that she was sleeping at the time of the alleged beating.
She also told police that she had seen Andrews beat the boy with a belt and a "braided dog toy," records show.
Andrews admitted to investigators that he had hit the child "harder than (he) should" a few weeks before the boy was found unresponsive Monday, records show.
He told police that he had struck the child as many as eight times Monday morning with the dog toy, records show.
"Mr. Andrews also admitted to striking the child with an open hand in the chest at least once or twice before shoving the child into a corner," MPD said in Andrews' arrest affidavit. "Mr. Andrews state that he then placed the child back in bed until the child fell out of the bed several minutes later and that was when he noticed the child was unresponsive."
Andrews was set to appear in court Tuesday, Sept. 5, records show.
