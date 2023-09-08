MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The same day $200K worth of Nike merchandise was stolen from a storage trailer outside an employee's store in Frayser, a person has been arrested for the alleged crimes.
Steven Busy, 25, was charged with theft of property $2,500 to $10,000 and burglary of a motor vehicle.
Officers with the Shelby County Narcotics division were executing a search warrant Sept. 7 at a location on the 3700 block of Wilshire, in the Sherwood Forrest area, when they discovered large amounts of Nike shoes and clothing, according to a court document.
Officers also found a stolen Dodge truck and Busby was found to be in possession of a key fob linked to the truck, the report reads.
Memphis Police were contacted by the Sheriff's officers and went to the location.
There they confirmed the Nike items were from the stolen trailer earlier that morning at the store on 3205 Victory Ridge Cove.
A Nike store manager went to the location and recovered the merchandise, estimating the amount was valued at just over $9,000.
A witness to the crime and police reported that several cars and a truck were seen leaving the trailer that was broken into after 4 a.m.
