MEMPHIS, Tenn. - In an unrelated incident, the man charged in the death of 4-year-old girl also faces charges of trespassing at an apartment complex, according to Memphis Police.
On May 6 at approximately 8:31 p.m., police went to a scene at Chickasaw Place Apartments on Mimosa Avenue.
When officers arrived, a security officer was holding multiple adults in custody, and told police that he was searching the area for people who did not reside, or knew anybody who lived at the apartments.
During the search, the security officer saw a 2013 Nissan Altima bearing TN tag BHM 0004 parked at the complex, with multiple people inside.
None of the people in the car knew anyone who lived at the complex.
According to court records, the driver, Jaylon Hobson, was found to be in possession of 3.4 grams of marijuana in his front left pocket, an FN Herstal, and a Glock .40 caliber with an auto switch switched under the seat.
Police found a total of 6 guns in the vehicle.
Jaylon Hobson was arrested and charged with trespassing, possession of controlled substance, prohibited weapon with automatic switch, and prohibited weapon with ghost gun.
Hobson was also charged with making a false report in the death of 4-year-old girl Sequoia Samuels.
Those charges were filed after human remains, believed to be those of the 4-year-old, were found in plastic bags outside of an apartment near the Uptown area.
