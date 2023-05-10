MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man has been arrested for a allegedly firing shots at an off-duty officer when he was confronted for breaking into cars outside a East Memphis restaurant.
Chase Harris, 19, faces charges of theft of property $10,000-$60000. burglary of a motor vehicle, five counts of aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.
Video surveillance outside Huey's restaurant, at 4872 Poplar on April 30, captured images of the man's clothing which matched what Harris was wearing when he was later treated for a gunshot wounds at a hospital, police said.
Harris was one of two people involved with the incident just after 7 p.m.
A man who identified himself as an off-duty police officer told the suspects he saw breaking into Dodge Charger to get on the ground.
The two alleged burglars instead fired shots at the man, who returned fire.
The two men got into a Lexus and sped away, firing shots back toward Huey's with customers inside, then fired more shots that hit a car driving away from the scene.
Harris suffered gunshot wounds on the left side of his body.
On May 1, investigators watched more video footage that showed Harris stealing the Lexus at 8000 Winchester Road from a woman pumping gas. Harris, in the video, was seen wearing the same clothes that linked him to the restaurant shooting.
