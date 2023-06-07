MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The second of four men charged in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph is scheduled to make a court hearing today.
He is expected to plead guilty for accessory after the fact in the musician's murder, sources tell FOX13 Memphis.
Jarmarcus Johnson's is supposed to appear before Judge Lee Coffee at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 7.
RELATED: MAN ACCUSED OF ORDERING YOUNG DOLPH'S MURDER RELEASED FROM JAIL, RECORDS SHOW
Four men have been charged with the shooting death of Dolph — whose real name is Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. — at a bakery on Airways Boulevard on Nov. 17 2021.
Jermarcus Johnson's half-brother Justin Johnson, also known by his stage name of Straight Drop, was arrested along with Cornelius Smith.
Hernandez Govan was also arrested. Officials in the District Attorney's office charge that Govan is the one who ordered the murder of Young Dolph.
