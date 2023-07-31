MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man has been charged in the Summer Avenue shooting, records show.
22-year-old, Don Jackson, was charged with 1st degree murder, records show.
According to court documents, a witness of the shooting identified Jackson as the shooter from a six-person photo lineup.
The witness advised officers that the victim and Jackson were talking, records show.
According to records, when both began to walk away, Jackson pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the back multiple times, records show.
Jackson then stood over the victim and shot him multiple times in the head, records show.
This is the original story:
A man is dead after a shooting, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
On July 28, at around 10:38 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call on the 4000 block of Summer Avenue near North Graham Street, MPD said.
A man was located and pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
According to MPD, the suspect was known by the victim.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Officer shoots man who tried to enter Memphis Jewish school with gun, MPD says
- Shooting threat closes campus at Memphis Jewish school
- MPD officer relieved of duty pending investigation after DUI arrest, police tell FOX13
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives