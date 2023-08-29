MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was arrested for allegedly shooting a woman in an incident that authorities called a domestic dispute.
Shelby County Sheriff's Deputies made it to the scene of a shooting with injuries on Aug. 28 just before 4 p.m. in Hampton Manor Lane, in north Shelby County.
The injured man was located and taken to Regional One Health in critical condition, SCSO said.
Reginald Addison, 41, was later charged with aggravated assault, a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, domestic assault-bodily harm and tampering with/fabricating evidence.
The dispute, according to a witness, centered between Addison and a woman, which turned physical, including Addison allegedly punching the woman in her face with a closed fist.
Both of them eventually pointed weapons at one another: Addison fired a bullet that struck the woman in her rib cage, the report reads.
She was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.
Addison later turned himself into law authorities at the Austin Peay Police Precinct, the report says.
His handgun, which he told police he tossed near Egypt Central and Coleman roads leaving the scene, was not recovered.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Funeral of man killed in crash leads to flash mob blocking Memphis intersection, video shows
- Homicide suspect arrested after police chase in Memphis, officials say
- Union leaders demand change following Kroger employee death
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives