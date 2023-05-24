MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is currently in a brace after she was beaten by a man who is now charged with attempted murder, according to Memphis Police.
On May 6, MPD went to the waiting room at Regional One.
A woman told police that a man, Jeremy Walls, and her were in an argument at a residence on Ledger Road.
During the altercation, Walls picked the woman up, slammed her head and neck to the floor, punched her in the face, strangled her, kicked her abdomen, and stomped on her chest several times.
The attack caused a concussion, C1 cervical fracture, closed C7 fracture, exposed to suspected diseases, and nodule of lower lobe right of a lung, according to an affidavit.
The woman must wear a neck, chest, and back brace to keep her spine straight during recovery, and is still hospitalized, police said.
Jeremy Walls was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.
