MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is facing charges after shooting at a man in Whitehaven, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD went to a call on Oct 12. 2022 about a man saying he was a shot at. He said he was near Elvis Presley Blvd when he saw Jasper Wilkins.
He told police that Wilkins knew his wife, court records show.
According to court records, Wilkins chased him and started to fire multiple shots at him. He wasn't shot, but his car was struck many times as he drove away.
On Oct 18. 2022, investigators video recorded a statement near East Raines Rd with the man who told police he was shot at. Police said that the statements were true, court records show.
The man identified Wilkins in a six person lineup as the man who shot at him, court records show.
Jasper Wilkins was charged with attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault, convicted felon in possession of firearm, reckless endangerment with deadly weapon, and employ firearm with intent to commit a felony.
His court date is unknown at this time, court records show.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 students dead, another hospitalized after possible drug overdoses at Fayette-Ware High, officials say
- Proposed gun ordinances by Memphis City Council could contradict state laws
- YouTube sends gun videos to 9-year-olds: ‘It’s not the kids. It’s the algorithms,’ study finds
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives