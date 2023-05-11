MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was arrested for attempted murder after allegedly shooting at security guards over a parking spot disagreement.
DeCarlos Knox, 33, faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, aggravated assault and employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.
Two security guards outside the Imperial Lounge at 3987 Thomas St. in Frayser received gunfire on April 30 from a patron.
One of the four shots hit a guard in his left leg, police said.
The guards told Shelby County Sheriff officers, who responded, that Knox initially parked his car in the property's grass, which started an argument.
Knox eventually moved his car from the grass to the asphalt, but left later firing shots toward the two guards.
Knox left the scene in a car with a woman.
Officers found bullet casings and tire marks in the grass, and witnesses helped them identify Knox with the help of a photo, a police report says.
Detectives linked Knox and the passenger to apartments on Corning Avenue, in Frayser, where they set up surveillance.
Detectives determined that Knox had been driving a car with an expired TN license plate.
He pleaded guilty on April 3, 2012, for a class E felony for forging car title/license plates, an FBI violation which prevented him from legally carrying any kind of firearm, officers said.
Knox was arrested by detectives at a traffic stop on Interstate 40 near Madison Avenue on May 10.
Knox briefly waived his rights and admitted to police to being at the Lounge during the incident, but said he, "does not know what happened," the report says.
Knox's bond has been set at $500,000.
