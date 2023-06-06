MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man accused of striking another man with a golf club last December was indicted Tuesday on criminal attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said.
Wesley Caldwell was 22 when he allegedly hit a 61-year-old man over the head with a golf club at The Links at Whitehaven on Dec. 3, 2022, police said. The victim, Mark Coleman, was rushed to a hospital with bleeding in his brain and had emergency surgery.
Caldwell was arrested on an aggravated assault, records showed.
His indictment announcement on Tuesday of criminal attempted second-degree murder is a new charge, Mulroy said.
Vann Turner, the president of the Memphis chapter of the NAACP, told FOX13 in December that the organization was looking at whether the golf course attack was racially motived.
The NAACP previously said that Coleman hit a ball somewhere near Caldwell, who was playing on another team. When Coleman went to retrieve the ball, Caldwell picked it up and threw it in another direction before hitting Coleman in the head with a golf club, the NAACP said.
Turner told FOX13 in December that Coleman is a husband, has children and is known for serving the community on voting issues.
According to the NAACP, Caldwell was previously arrested for aggravated assault and driving under the influence.
