COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - The man charged with first-degree murder of a doctor inside a Collierville clinic made his first court appearance on July 13.
Larry Pickens, 29, will appeared before Judge Lee Ann Dobson at Collierville Municipal Court at 8 a.m.
According to the judge, Pickens could be sentenced to death, to life or to life without the possibility of parole.
Currently, Pickens' bond is $1.2 million and he told the judge he could not make bond.
The judge reset the case to July 20. This is giving him a week to find an attorney or one will be appointed to him.
Pickens was arrested by Collierville Police officers July 11 shortly after a shooting killed Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who worked at Campbell Clinic in Collierville near Baptist Memorial Hospital-Collierville.
According to an affidavit, a nurse practitioner was in the room when Mauck was treating Pickens. She was familiar with Pickens from his previous visits to the clinic.
Pickens pulled out a pistol from his waistband and fired three rounds at the doctor, she told police.
Authorities found Mauck with a gunshot to the neck, one to the chest and one to the upper abdomen, according to the report.
Paperwork with Pickens' personal information was found in the exam room and several employees also identified Pickens as the shooter to to police, the report said.
Pickens waited inside the clinic for several hours before meeting with Mauck, CPD said.
When police arrested him, an ID card belonging to Pickens was found in his backpack along with a Smith & Wesson pistol with an empty chamber and two empty magazines, according to the report.
While the Campbell Clinic location in Collierville remains closed, all other locations will be open today, July 13, according to the Clinic.
