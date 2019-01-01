BARTLETT, Tenn. - Bartlett Police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting on New Year's Eve.
The Bartlett Police Department responded to a shooting on the 3300 block of Summerhill Drive.
When officers got to the scene, they found two people who had been shot. One victim was transported to Regional One Medical Center. The second victim did not survive.
According to police, Robert Vaughn was developed as a suspect in the case after an initial investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Hours into 2019, MPD investigates first homicide of the year
- Man charged with murder after 2 shot, 1 dead in New Year's Eve shooting in Bartlett
- Local cemetery vandalized, dozens of graves destroyed
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Vaughn was just arrested and booked into the Bartlett Jail around 2 p.m. Tuesday in connection with the incident.
Investigators told FOX13 Vaughn is being charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, and possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony.
The BPD Investigative Service Division is actively investigating this case.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Bartlett Police Department at 901-385-5555.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}