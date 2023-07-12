MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 29-year-old man has been charged with the first-degree murder of Dr. Benjamin Mauck who was shot and killed inside of an exam room at a Campbell Clinic in Collierville, according to the Collierville Police Department (CPD).

Larry Pickens was arrested within five minutes of the deadly shooting on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, CPD said, and had a handgun on him when he was taken into custody.

CPD said that the 29-year-old from Memphis was a patient at the clinic and had been at the Campbell Clinic for several hours before he fatally shot Dr. Mauck.

Collierville Police said that they do not have any prior arrest reports of Pickens but are checking with other agencies to determine if Pickens has any criminal history prior to Tuesday's deadly shooting.

He was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and given a $1,200,000 bond, according to police.

The shooting inside of the Collierville clinic on Poplar Avenue near Shae Road happened around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Collierville Police said that it was a single shooting incident and not an active shooter situation.

1:17 Dr. Benjamin Mauck, killed in Collierville clinic shooting, remembered for passion in his profession Memphis Magazine quoted Dr. Mauck saying, "The hand is how we interact with the outside world- and when your hand is involved- it affects almost every single thing you do."

Campbell Clinic released a statement shortly after the doctor's death saying, in part, "We are shocked and heartbroken to confirm the incident resulted in the tragic loss of one of our highly respected and beloved physicians, Dr. Ben Mauck. We ask that you please lift his family in prayer."

Collierville Police also asked the public to keep the family, friends and co-workers of Dr. Mauck in their thoughts and prayers.