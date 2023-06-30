MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was charged with murder after tracking down and shooting a woman walking along a street in Orange Mound.
Leondre Clark, 31, was charged with first-degree murder and a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
Video surveillance showed a woman looking back over her shoulder while walking fast along Carnes Avenue on June 29, police said.
The video captured a man in a red Explorer approaching her just before noon.
Clark got out of the car and walked toward her carrying a handgun, police said.
The video shows him walking in her direction, then shortly later walking back to the SUV and driving away.
The woman was shot several times in her upper body and police found six 9-mm shell casings at the scene.
The woman, identified by police as Toniquia Clark, was pronounced dead by officers at the scene.
Investigators went to the woman's apartment on Henry Street and armed with a search warrant, found a gun box suited for a 9-mm gun, and saw the identical Explorer from the video parked in front of the residence.
A check on the car's registration informed officers that Clark is the father of the woman's children, police said.
Officers arrested Clark, who had the Explorer's keys on him and was wearing the same clothes as the man captured in the video.
Clark invoked his Miranda rights and refused to speak to investigators, who learned he was convicted of aggravated battery in Osceola County, Fla., in September of 2012, and sentenced to just over six months in jail.
There was no bond information for Clark.
