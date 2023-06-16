MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man outside a Goodwill Thrift Store was chased by an armed man who fired shots at him, police said.
Both knew one another. No injuries were reported.
Timothy Taylor, 28, was charged with aggravated assault, attempted second-degree murder, evading arrest, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.
A man was rummaging through some bags outside of the Goodwill store on Winchester Road in the morning on June 15 when a man in colored sweatpants approached him and began firing shots at him.
The man ran away and said the shooter hid beind the store.
Officers arrived and after a short chase, arrested him.
Officers failed to find the weapon.
Taylor was taken back to the store and the man who was the target identified Taylor as the shooter.
Bullet shell casings were found, police said.
A nearby hotel manager provided police with video surveillance showing Taylor entering the hotel breathing heavily and with a handgun in his waistband.
The man said both he and Taylor, who police said was previously convicted for aggravated burglary in March of 2015, knew one another.
Taylor's bond was set at $105,000.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 4-year-old girl with feeding tube missing from home, police say
- Man who was person of interest in Young Dolph's murder shot to death, sources say
- Justin Pearson declares victory in District 86 primary
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives