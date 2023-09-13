MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators swarmed the docks at Memphis Riverboats trying to find Tamia Taylor on Wednesday as FOX13’s cameras were rolling.
“This is a very painful situation,” her mother, Debra Taylor, told FOX13 on Monday. “This is very painful.”
Two days later, there are still no answers when it comes to the missing woman’s whereabouts, though groups of officers walked through the company’s docks and harbor patrol boats circled in the water several times Wednesday.
While officers work the case, Turner’s family is running an investigation of their own.
“If anybody knows anything, hears anything, please just give us whatever information you may think is not important,” Tamia Taylor’s mother said Monday. “It may be more important than you think.”
The family’s desperate pleas for information on the missing 21-year-old’s whereabouts may be starting to pay off.
After putting out those calls, the family told FOX13 an image surfaced, showing a screengrab of a video that features Taylor standing on the deck of a riverboat in the background.
They said their efforts also helped trace her to dry land.
“She was intoxicated, very intoxicated, and she was with some other people,” Jay Munn, a golf cart taxi driver, said.
Munn met FOX13 near the riverboat dock as uniformed and plainclothes officers were on site.
He said he is constantly giving people rides from the boats and remembers seeing Taylor the night she disappeared.
“Everybody seemed happy,” Munn said. “It wasn’t anything out of the ordinary.”
He said he saw Taylor with a man and two women. He claims they asked for a ride, but he was already driving someone.
When he headed back to the riverboats, he said he saw the group on Riverside Drive, where they turned down his offer for a ride.
“I’m like, ‘Hey, do you guys need a ride?’” Munn said. “They were like, ‘No, we’re good, we’re straight.’ From that point, I just went on and found somebody else that needed a ride.”
At the time, he thought it was nothing more than a missed fare.
He said that all changed when he saw the images of Taylor over the following days.
“My heart goes out to the family. I just wish there was something more that could have been done,” Munn said. “Hindsight is 20/20.”
Memphis Riverboats claims there is no reason to believe Taylor could have gone overboard.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call MPD Missing Persons at 901-636-4479 or CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
