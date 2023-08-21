MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Days after a man was sentenced to life plus 176 years in Crittenden County, he was found dead in Memphis, the Crittenden County Sheriff's Office told FOX13.

Tyler Watkins cut off his ankle monitor and ran off prior to the last day of his trial, the sheriff's office said.

A man who cut off his ankle monitor and ran off during the middle of a three-day trial was found guilty on a list of child sex charges and sentenced to a life sentence plus 176 years, according to the Crittenden County Sheriff's Office.

Even without him in the courtroom, the 29-year-old was convicted on charges of rape, computer exploitation of a child in the first degree, producing/directing sexual performance under 17, computer child pornography, distributing/possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child in the first degree, authorizing child under 17 sex performance in the first degree and sexually grooming a child.

Watkins was sentenced to life plus 176 years in prison.

Authorities across the Mid-South began looking for Watkins after his escape.

According to the Crittenden County Sheriff's Office, he was found dead, shot in the head in Memphis over the weekend.