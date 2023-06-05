MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man reportedly not on medicine for schizophrenia fired gunshots at a woman, then neighbors when she ran to escape, police said.
Charles Tolan, 33, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.
A woman was listening to music on June 4 after 3 p.m. with Tolan inside a home on Cassie Avenue when she said Tolan abruptly started talking incoherently, then said, "You killing me and my daughter, why are you killing me?" a police report said.
He pulled a handgun and started shooting at her before she ran out of the house in Frayser and down the street, records show.
According to the report, he chased after her; she ran inside a home on Edgar Street.
Officers arrived and found Tolan with a handgun, records show.
He surrendered without an incident, documents say. Officers found shell casings in front of the home.
The woman was sent by Memphis Fire to to a hospital where she was treated for two gunshots wounds in her lower back, records show.
She told police that Tolan had not taken his medicine for the mental disease.
Two witnesses told police they saw Tolan chase the woman down the street.
One witness said that Tolan, while chasing the woman, moved into his yard and fired shots at him and another person who were outside.
No bond information was set.
