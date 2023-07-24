MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 20-year-old man is behind bars after fleeing from police in a stolen car, according to Memphis Police.
On July 13 at 4:08 a.m., after a woman parked a Dodge Charger, she was approached by three people wearing all black trying to snatch her purse, police said.
A tussle ensued when one of the suspects pointed a handgun at the woman, police said.
According to police, the suspects stole the woman's Dooney & Burke purse, which contained multiple credit cards, jewelry, a Jeep key, a Dodge key, over $2,000 in cash, and a gold rope key chain, and fled the scene in a gray sedan.
MPD later said that as the victim was waiting for police to arrive, the suspects returned and fired several gunshots, striking the residence and the driver's side window of a Ford Windstar.
A man returned gunfire, but during the shootout he was shot in the left hip and stomach, police said.
According to MFD, a crew arrived on the scene and took the victim to Regional One in critical condition.
According to an affidavit, later on July 23, at approximately 11:07 a.m., Memphis Police were patrolling the area on Mt. Moriah Road and Mendenhall Road when they spotted a gray Kia Soul in the area, which was wanted for a previous robbery.
Police said they attempted a traffic stop, which was when the driver in the Kia refused and continued to drive eastbound on Mt. Moriah Road.
During the pursuit, officers saw a black backpack get thrown out of the Kia's front passenger window, before the vehicle crashed into a fence on Ridgeway Road, police said.
After crashing, the driver, Decarlos Springfield, and a passenger in the stolen Kia got out and ran through a construction site before getting arrested by police, court records showed.
According to police, officers recovered the backpack and found a stolen Taurus 9mm handgun; they searched the Kia and found the Dooney & Burke wallet and gold rope key chain from the July 13 robbery.
During questioning, Springfield admitted to police that the Kia was stolen because the steering column was damaged, and he threw the backpack because it had a stolen firearm, police said.
Police also said that Springfield also told police the Kia was given to him by friends, who told him they got into a shootout and robbed someone.
Decarlos Springfield was arrested and charged with theft of property $10,000 - $60,000, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, evading arrest in vehicle, theft of property stolen firearm $1,500 - $2,500, tampering with evidence, evading arrest, no driver's license, and contributing to delinquency minor, court records showed.
