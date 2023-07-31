WATCH: Man crashes truck into utility pole after someone in second car aims gun, police said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A startled man crashed his truck into a utility pole after someone in a sedan pulled up next to him and pointed a gun, police said.

The crash happened near the intersection of North Hollywood Street and Hollins Avenue in Binghampton about 4:30 a.m., July 31st.

MLGW crews were replacing the pole after the incident.

The driver of a Chevy Silverado told police he was traveling southbound on Hollywood when a gray 4-door sedan drove alongside him and he saw a gun pointed at him from inside it, police reported.

Distracted, his truck swerved into the pole on the northwest side of the intersection.

No injuries were reported.

The driver was issued a traffic citation for striking a fixed object.

