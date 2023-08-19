MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is injured after he was involved in a crash with a MATA bus while he was on an ATV, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
According to MPD, the crash happened near Chelsea Avenue and Orr on Saturday around 12:48 p.m.
The man was sent to the hospital in critical condition, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
