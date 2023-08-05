Police Crime Scene Tape WHBQ

 

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was seriously hurt after a shooting in South Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

At 7:38 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 700 block of Lucy Avenue, MPD said. 

According to MPD, a man was spotted on the scene and was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. 

He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, MPD said.

This is an ongoing investigation. 

