Police Lights WHBQ

Police Lights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was found shot inside of a car in East Memphis according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD went to a shooting call on Friday night near Split Oak Drive around 10:37 p.m.

The man was sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News