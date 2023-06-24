MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was found shot inside of a car in East Memphis according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD went to a shooting call on Friday night near Split Oak Drive around 10:37 p.m.
The man was sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- East Memphis apartment tenants claim rent money stolen in Cash App scheme
- Family, friends remember man killed after early morning shooting in Southwest Memphis
- Teen girl left fearing for her life after police say men with guns jump out on her on Mud Island
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives