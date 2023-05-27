Police car lights generic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead after a shooting in South Memphis, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said. 

According to MPD, a man went to the area near East McLemore Ave around 3:24 p.m., Saturday and found a man with a gun shot wound.

He was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police said.

There is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with tips should call 901-528-CASH.

